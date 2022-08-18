Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With Serbian Interior Minister on August 22- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Serbian Interior Minister Alexander Vulin in Moscow on August 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said on Thursday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Alexander Vulin in Moscow on August 22," Nechaev said at a briefing.

The ministers plan to discuss Russian-Serbian cooperation and exchange views on topical and regional issues, the diplomat added.