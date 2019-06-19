Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With Swiss Counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with the head of Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, in Moscow on Wednesday.

The talks between Lavrov and Cassis will be held within the framework of the latter's official two-day visit to Moscow that started on Tuesday.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss a wide range of issues relating to Russian-Swiss relations, including the work of the Russian Federation Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy to Georgia. Moreover, the parties are expected to address key international issues of mutual interest.

On Tuesday, the Swiss foreign minister along with Lavrov participated in the opening ceremony of the renovated building of the Swiss Embassy in Russia. The last bilateral talks of Lavrov and Cassis took place in Geneva in November 2018.