Russian Foreign Minister To Hold Talks With US Deputy State Secretary In Moscow Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:41 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun for talks during the latter's visit to Moscow on August 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday

"The Russian foreign minister is scheduled to receive US Deputy Secretary of State Biegun on Tuesday," Zakharova said.

More Stories From World

