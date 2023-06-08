UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister To Host UN Envoy For Syria In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen of Norway, in Moscow on Thursday to discuss peace process in the Arab Republic.

The two will talk about how to move forward on the Syrian-led political process under the auspices of the United Nations and guarantee unfettered access to humanitarian assistance for all Syrians in need.

Russia is one of the three facilitators of the Syrian peace process alongside Iran and Turkey. It has hosted several so-called Astana Format meetings of foreign ministers from the three countries and Syria.

More Stories From World

