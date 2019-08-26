Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With Angolan Counterpart in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto, in Moscow on Monday.

The two ministers are due to discuss economic trade cooperation, especially in the fields of industry and raw material extraction and the settlement of crisis situations in Africa.

Augusto will pay a working visit to Russia from August 25-27.

The meeting will take place amid preparations for the first ever Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24.