Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With Ivorian Counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his counterpart from Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Marcel Amon-Tanoh, in Moscow on Wednesday.

The two foreign ministers will discuss bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues of common interest, including the settlement of conflicts in Africa and the fight against international terrorism.

Lavrov and Amon-Tanoh will also exchange opinions on strengthening of partnerships in the areas of energy, fuel, infrastructure development and agriculture.

The two diplomats will also discuss the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in the city of Sochi, which will be held on October 24.