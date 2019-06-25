UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister To Meet With Maldivian Counterpart In Moscow On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With Maldivian Counterpart in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, on June 25 in Moscow.

Shahid will arrive on Tuesday in Russia for his first working visit.

During the meeting two sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional and international issues.

Lavrov and Shahid are also expected to sign an agreement to mutually eliminate visa requirements for Russian and Maldivian citizens.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit June Visa Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

8 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

9 hours ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.