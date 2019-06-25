Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With Maldivian Counterpart in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, on June 25 in Moscow.

Shahid will arrive on Tuesday in Russia for his first working visit.

During the meeting two sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional and international issues.

Lavrov and Shahid are also expected to sign an agreement to mutually eliminate visa requirements for Russian and Maldivian citizens.