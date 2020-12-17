UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister To Meet With Syrian Counterpart In Moscow On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With Syrian Counterpart in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Moscow.

According to the ministry, the negotiations will focus on the situation in Syria, and the ministers will stress the need to promote political settlement to the Syrian conflict.

The sides will also discuss the bilateral issues, including the 13th session of the Permanent Russia-Syrian commission on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology that is expected to be held in the capital of Damascus in the first quarter of 2021.

Related Topics

Technology Syria Moscow Russia Damascus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

10 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

10 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

10 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

10 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.