Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With Syrian Counterpart in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Moscow.

According to the ministry, the negotiations will focus on the situation in Syria, and the ministers will stress the need to promote political settlement to the Syrian conflict.

The sides will also discuss the bilateral issues, including the 13th session of the Permanent Russia-Syrian commission on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology that is expected to be held in the capital of Damascus in the first quarter of 2021.