Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With UN Special Envoy for Syria on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday, February 18.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the diplomats will discuss the political settlement in Syria in light of the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, as well as the outcome of the international meeting on Syria in the Russian city of Sochi.

The last meeting between Lavrov and Pedersen took place in November.