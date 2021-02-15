UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With UN Syria Envoy Thursday - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on February 18, the ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Monday.

"On February 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

During that meeting, the political settlement in the context of the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva will be discussed as well as the results of the international meeting on Syria in Sochi, scheduled for February 17-18," Zakharova said.

