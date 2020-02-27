Russian Foreign Minister to Pay Visit to Helsinki on March 3 - Zakharova

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Helsinki on March 3 and hold a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday at a briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Helsinki on March 3 and hold a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday at a briefing.

"On March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Helsinki at the invitation of Finnish Foreign Minister [Pekka Haavisto].

On the same day, the Russian foreign minister's talks with the country's president are scheduled. During the upcoming meetings, [the parties] are expected to discuss urgent bilateral and regional issues, exchange views on the main international problems," Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said that during his visit, Lavrov would discuss with the Finnish leadership "Ukraine, Syria, the Persian Gulf, international arms control, regional security development in Northern Europe, and other topical international matters."