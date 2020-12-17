UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister To Receive South Korean Presidential Envoy On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian Foreign Minister to Receive South Korean Presidential Envoy on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive Yoon Keun Woo, the special envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Moscow.

According to the ministry, the sides will focus on the issue concerning the development of bilateral cooperation in the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and South Korea, which is celebrated this year.

The sides also plan to exchange opinions on some international problems, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Southeastern Asia.

More Stories From World

