Russian Foreign Minister To Tour Latin America From April 17-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 09:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be touring Latin American countries next week for top-level talks on multipolarity and economic cooperation, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"From April 17-21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to some countries of Latin America, including Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba," the statement said.

Lavrov will meet with the leaders and foreign ministers of the countries on his itinerary with the view to strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships covering the economy and trade, political and humanitarian cooperation, education and culture, the ministry said.

"We are planning to focus the negotiations on strengthening the international legal grounds of the modern world founded on the UN Charter," the statement added.

Russia considers Latin America a "friendly region and also one of the centers where the multipolar world is shaping up." Moscow is determined to "maintain dynamic dialogue and develop constructive cooperation that is not subjected to any dictates from the outside," the ministry said.

