Russian Foreign Minister to Visit Cuba, Brazil, Suriname on July 23-27

(@imziishan)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Cuba, Brazil and Suriname on July 23-27, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Brazil and Suriname on July 23-27, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"On July 23-27, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will tour the Latin American region.

He will make official visits to Cuba on July 23-24 and Suriname on July 26-27. Lavrov will also take part in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Brazil on July 26," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.