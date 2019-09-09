UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister To Visit Iraq In October- Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

Russian Foreign Minister to Visit Iraq in October- Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Iraq is planned for October this year, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is planned for October," Bogdanov during a speech at a reception for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Iraq.

He added that Moscow and Baghdad were working on visits of Iraq's top officials to Russia, including the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of the parliament.

