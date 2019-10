Russian Foreign Minister to Visit Norway on Friday for Talks With Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Norway on Friday for talks with his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide.

The visit is dated to the 75th anniversary of northern Norway's liberation by the Red Army.

The two ministers are expected to focus on bilateral relations, international agenda and cooperation within regional formats.

The Russian foreign minister will also hold a meeting with Russian and Norwegian World War II veterans.