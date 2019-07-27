UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister To Visit Suriname On Saturday To Discuss Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

Russian Foreign Minister to Visit Suriname on Saturday to Discuss Bilateral Relations

PARAMARIBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel on Saturday to Suriname for the first ever visit in the history of the Russia-Suriname relations.

Lavrov will meet with Surinamese Foreign Minister Yldiz Pollack-Beighle and discuss the further development of Russia-Suriname relations in various spheres.

The Russian foreign minister will also meet in Paramaribo with the President of Suriname Desi Bouterse.

Lavrov's visit to Suriname will be the last stop on his Latin American tour, following his visit to Cuba on July 23-24 and to Brazil on July 26.

Suriname is a small country on the northeastern coast of South America, which used to be a colony of the Netherdands.

