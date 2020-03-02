Russian Foreign Minister to Welcome Hamas Political Bureau Chief in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will welcome Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniya in Moscow for talks on the middle Eastern peace process on Monday.

The two are expected to have an in-depth discussion on how to achieve the Palestinian unity within the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), seen as the sole representative of the Palestinian people.

Another item on the agenda is assessing the outlooks for a lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East on the basis of internationally recognized agreements.

The PLO is dominated by more moderate Fatah, while Hamas controls the Gaza Strip exclave from where it has been launching rockets at Israel.

There has been a rise in cross-border violence since the United States unveiled its vision of an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal in January. It proposed recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and letting it keep settlements in the occupied Palestinian land in return for a promise of Palestinian statehood.

The "deal of the century" was flatly rejected by all Palestinian factions. Russia has insisted that peace can only be negotiated directly by Israelis and Palestinians, with mediation of the international quartet.