Russian Foreign Minister to Welcome Rwandan, Guinean Top Diplomats to Moscow Next Week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Rwanda's top diplomat Vincent Biruta and his Guinean counterpart, Ibrahima Khalil Kaba, in Moscow next week, his spokesperson said Thursday

Maria Zakharova told reporters that Biruta will come to Russia for a three-day working trip on Monday and meet with Lavrov on Tuesday, while Khalil Kaba was expected to arrive on Thursday and hold talks with Lavrov on Friday.

Lavrov plans to raise trade and economic cooperation, including energy and mineral resources, counterterrorism, and "progress in the Russian-African cooperation ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit in 2022," Zakharova said.

The first ever Russia-Africa summit took place in the Russian resort of Sochi in October 2019. Russia invited all 54 African heads of state and government to the get-together, with Egypt as its co-chair. An African country will host the next gathering.