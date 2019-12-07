UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister, UN Special Envoy Discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee -Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and both sides supported a productive dialogue in Syria without foreign interference, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"A common opinion is in favor of promoting a sustainable and productive dialogue between the Syrians without foreign interference and imposed time limits to develop such consolidated proposals for a constitutional reform, which would be fully supported by the Syrian people," the message said.

The ministry added that the parties also exchanged views regarding the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Moreover, the sides discussed the preparation for an international meeting on Syria in the Astana format, which is scheduled for December 10-11 in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan.

The discussion between Lavrov and Pedersen took place in Italy's Rome on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

