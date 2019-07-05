Russian Foreign Minister, UN Special Envoy for Syria to Meet in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will hold talks on Friday in Moscow and discuss a wide range of issues pertaining to the crisis in Syria.

During the consultations, the two politicians are expected to discuss the current situation on the ground as well as humanitarian assistance, with a focus on creating conditions for Syrian refugees' return, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Lavrov and Pedersen are also expected to touch upon the Syrian constitutional committee, the formation of which is currently being finalized, the spokeswoman added.

Pedersen began his visit to Russia on Thursday.