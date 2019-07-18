Russian Foreign Minister Urges to Solve All Disagreements in Persian Gulf Through Dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Moscow is interested in seeing all differences in the Persian Gulf get settled via dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day Iran claimed that it had seized a foreign tanker allegedly smuggling oil in the Persian Gulf.

"We are interested in promoting a unifying agenda in that important region of the world, we are interested in resolving current disagreements through dialogue," Lavrov said during a press conference at the end of negotiations with German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass.

Thursday's incident comes after Gibraltar authorities detained Iranian tanker Grace 1, accusing it of smuggling oil to Syria. Iranian officials compared this to piracy and promised retaliation. The escalation comes amid tense US-Iran relations and the collapsing Iran nuclear deal.