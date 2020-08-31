Russian Foreign Minister Welcomes Syrian Opposition Delegation to Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Syrian opposition delegates in Moscow on Monday for talks on the Syrian peace process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Syrian opposition delegates in Moscow on Monday for talks on the Syrian peace process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They had a substantive discussion on urgent matters of Syrian settlement geared toward a comprehensive intra-Syrian agreement," the statement read.

Lavrov reiterated Russia's commitment to an inclusive Syrian dialogue aimed at "restoring and strengthening the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria."

Ilham Ahmed, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council's executive body, and Qadri Jamil, the secretary of the People's Will Party, briefed the Russian minister on a memorandum of cooperation that was signed by their parties after talks in Moscow.