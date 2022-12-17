UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses EU Of Media Censorship

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses EU of Media Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the European Union of censorship on Saturday after it banned four more Russian channels.

The EU Council announced on Friday the adoption of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, providing for, among other things, the suspension of broadcasting licences of four additional media outlets: NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN tv and Pervyi Kanal.

"It proves once again that the EU is trying to tighten censorship of information flows and won't stop at banning undesirable media, despite the principles of freedom of speech and media that it advocates in other countries," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman said in a statement that the EU's "authoritarian" restrictions on media were "business as usual" for Brussels.

The ninth package of sanctions against Russia targets 141 individuals and 49 legal entities, including media persons and television channels.

