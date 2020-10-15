UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses OPCW Of Bias As Reports On Aleppo, Saraqib Inconclusive

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:47 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses OPCW of Bias as Reports on Aleppo, Saraqib Inconclusive

The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) leadership of political bias after a fact-finding mission into attacks carried out in Syria's Saraqib and Aleppo could not prove that chemical weapons were in fact used

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) leadership of political bias after a fact-finding mission into attacks carried out in Syria's Saraqib and Aleppo could not prove that chemical weapons were in fact used.

On October 2, the OPCW released the results of its investigation into the alleged chemical weapons attacks in Saraqib in August 2016 and Aleppo in November 2018. In both instances, the OPCW said that it was inconclusive whether chemical weapons were used.

"The Russian Federation has consistently advocated for objective, impartial, and professional investigations into the alleged use of chemical weapons in strict compliance with all relevant provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Unfortunately, we cannot say this about the work of the Fact-Finding Mission," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military's intelligence reports that militants carried out a chemical weapons attack on Aleppo in 2018 were ignored, the ministry said, noting that the mission conducted its research remotely, often reliant on social networks and non-government organizations linked to militant groups for information.

By rejecting Russia's evidence, the OPCW leadership is seeking to establish an equilibrium, the ministry said.

"There can be no question of any 'equilibrium' as in the first case, the incontestable evidence, which also came from the Russian military, of the militants' chemical attack in Aleppo was ignored. And the second only confirmed that the event in Saraqib was another chemical insinuation brought by the opposition. The political engagement of the current OPCW leadership in the affairs of Syria has once again been confirmed," the ministry said.

