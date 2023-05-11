Russian Foreign Ministry Admits Possibility of Moscow Leaving Arctic Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russia's withdrawal from the Arctic Council is possible, especially if the format does not help promote the realization of Moscow's interests in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Nikolai Korchunov said on Thursday.

"It is highly important to always have multiple variants, to have as many options as possible and not to depend on one certain scheme. Everything is possible, especially if the work of the Arctic Council does not contribute to the realization of (Russia's) national interests in the Arctic region, and goals and targets set in the strategy of the development of Russia' Arctic zone until 2035. Accordingly, if the format is useless, what is the point of being there?" Korchunov told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya press center, when asked whether Russia could leave the Arctic Council.

The Russian diplomat also called the prospects for cooperation in the forum under Norway's chairmanship "uncertain," saying that it was unclear whether the Scandinavian nation would be able to ensure constructive work between the council's members.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum that addresses challenges faced by the nations and indigenous peoples of the region. There are eight members of the council � Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. In March 2022, after the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, all members of the council aside from Russia announced that they would not participate in the meetings held under the Russian chairmanship. In June, the seven countries agreed to partially renew their participation in the projects Russia is not involved in.

The 13th session of the council was held in the Russian city of Salekhard from May 10-11, marking the end of Russia's chairmanship in the forum.