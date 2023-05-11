UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Admits Possibility Of Moscow Leaving Arctic Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Admits Possibility of Moscow Leaving Arctic Council

Russia's withdrawal from the Arctic Council is possible, especially if the format does not help promote the realization of Moscow's interests in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Nikolai Korchunov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russia's withdrawal from the Arctic Council is possible, especially if the format does not help promote the realization of Moscow's interests in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Nikolai Korchunov said on Thursday.

"It is highly important to always have multiple variants, to have as many options as possible and not to depend on one certain scheme. Everything is possible, especially if the work of the Arctic Council does not contribute to the realization of (Russia's) national interests in the Arctic region, and goals and targets set in the strategy of the development of Russia' Arctic zone until 2035. Accordingly, if the format is useless, what is the point of being there?" Korchunov told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya press center, when asked whether Russia could leave the Arctic Council.

The Russian diplomat also called the prospects for cooperation in the forum under Norway's chairmanship "uncertain," saying that it was unclear whether the Scandinavian nation would be able to ensure constructive work between the council's members.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum that addresses challenges faced by the nations and indigenous peoples of the region. There are eight members of the council � Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. In March 2022, after the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, all members of the council aside from Russia announced that they would not participate in the meetings held under the Russian chairmanship. In June, the seven countries agreed to partially renew their participation in the projects Russia is not involved in.

The 13th session of the council was held in the Russian city of Salekhard from May 10-11, marking the end of Russia's chairmanship in the forum.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Norway Salekhard Iceland United States Sweden Finland Denmark March May June All From

Recent Stories

EU Commissioner to Discuss Combating Arms Smugglin ..

EU Commissioner to Discuss Combating Arms Smuggling With Ukraine's Minister in K ..

11 seconds ago
 EU Risks Harming Foreign Ties by Extending Russia ..

EU Risks Harming Foreign Ties by Extending Russia Sanctions to Third Parties - E ..

13 seconds ago
 Trudeau Approves Alberta's Request for Military As ..

Trudeau Approves Alberta's Request for Military Assistance in Fighting Ongoing W ..

14 seconds ago
 US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1 Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1 Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

2 minutes ago
 IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way to Provide Food ..

IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way to Provide Food to Global Economy

2 minutes ago
 US to Get First Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer With ..

US to Get First Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer With Anti-Air Warfare Capability S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.