Russian Foreign Ministry Argues Iran Fulfills Nuclear Commitments to IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Iran is fulfilling its commitments to the IAEA global nuclear watchdog under the 2015 deal, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's nonproliferation department told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Reuters cited the agency's extraordinary report on Iran's nuclear activities that said Tehran had accumulated more than a tonne of low-enriched uranium in violation of the nuclear deal restrictions since it scrapped some core commitments under the accord in response to sanctions that the United States piled on it after quitting the pact.

"There is a place for different speculations but the main point is that Iran is strictly abiding by IAEA commitments. Media reports that assess it [compliance] can be regarded as speculation," Vladimir Yermakov said.

"Iran is fulfilling its commitments to the IAEA. So there is no reason to claim that Iran violated anything. Iran is interested in the closest form of engagement with the IAEA," the diplomat added.