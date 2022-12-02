UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Asks FSB To Boost Security At Russian Missions Abroad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 09:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry has called for an increase in the number of Federal Security Service (FSB) officers at the country's diplomatic missions abroad to strengthen their security, Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said on Friday.

"We also wanted to ask for work to be done regarding this issue, since practice has showed that FSB border service, FSB border service staff meet all the requirements for the protection of our representative offices. And we would ask them to consider expanding their presence in Russian missions, possibly by amending the law on the Federal Security Service," Ivanov said.

Earlier in the day, Ivanov noted that the ministry was finishing drafting its concept document on the security of Russian representative offices abroad. He also said that a presidential decree that would increase the number of employees providing physical protection of Russian diplomatic missions was ready.

Cases of assault against Russian diplomatic and cultural buildings and against Russian staff abroad have increased since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, with the ministry often resorting to reprimanding local authorities for the lack of appropriate response.

