Russian Foreign Ministry Believes Discussing Nord Stream 2 With US Is Illogical

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Moscow considers it illogical to discuss the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with the United States, as the matter should only be negotiated with partners, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Where is the United States and where is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline? They are located in absolutely different parts of the world. So, it would be quite illogical to discuss the project with the US. We negotiate with our partners: with Europe, key consumers of the natural gas that will be supplied through this pipeline," Birichevsky said.