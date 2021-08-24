UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Believes Discussing Nord Stream 2 With US Is Illogical

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Believes Discussing Nord Stream 2 With US Is Illogical

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Moscow considers it illogical to discuss the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with the United States, as the matter should only be negotiated with partners, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Where is the United States and where is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline? They are located in absolutely different parts of the world. So, it would be quite illogical to discuss the project with the US. We negotiate with our partners: with Europe, key consumers of the natural gas that will be supplied through this pipeline," Birichevsky said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe Nord United States Gas

Recent Stories

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the rep ..

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkme ..

4 minutes ago
 Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

13 minutes ago
 New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th annivers ..

New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum issued

21 minutes ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

38 minutes ago
 Careem further strengthens its Government Relation ..

Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain

46 minutes ago
 India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.