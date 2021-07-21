UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Blames US For Provoking Unprecedented Relationship Deterioration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Blames US for Provoking Unprecedented Relationship Deterioration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the United States provoked an unprecedented deterioration of the bilateral relations over the past few years.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry held a collegium meeting under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It was noted during the discussion that through the fault of Washington, which provoked an unprecedented aggravation between our countries in recent years, the bilateral relations now approach a dangerous confrontational line," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia keeps facing systemic pressure of the US and its allies, the ministry added.

"The Russian Federation will keep firmly resisting this Washington's policy, which grossly violates international law, in the context of protecting its legitimate interests," the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

27 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

1 hour ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

2 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.