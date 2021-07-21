Russian Foreign Ministry Blames US for Provoking Unprecedented Relationship Deterioration

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the United States provoked an unprecedented deterioration of the bilateral relations over the past few years.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry held a collegium meeting under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It was noted during the discussion that through the fault of Washington, which provoked an unprecedented aggravation between our countries in recent years, the bilateral relations now approach a dangerous confrontational line," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia keeps facing systemic pressure of the US and its allies, the ministry added.

"The Russian Federation will keep firmly resisting this Washington's policy, which grossly violates international law, in the context of protecting its legitimate interests," the statement read.