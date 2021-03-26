UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts Reports On Ex-Wirecard Manager's Ties To Secret Services

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:07 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts Reports on Ex-Wirecard Manager's Ties to Secret Services

Speculations that a former chief operating officer of German payment processor Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, had links to Russia's secret services are baffling, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday, cautioning Berlin against politicizing the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Speculations that a former chief operating officer of German payment processor Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, had links to Russia's secret services are baffling, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday, cautioning Berlin against politicizing the issue.

Wirecard was plunged into a scandal in late June and filed for insolvency after it was revealed that 1.9 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) in cash was missing from its balance sheets. Markus Braun resigned as chief executive of Wirecard and was arrested on charges of inflating the company's value through fake transactions.

Marsalek, another key figure in the scandal, is on the run. German media claim that Marsalek may be hiding in Belarus or Russia.

"We cannot fail to be baffled by speculations that continue to circulate in Germany's public sphere, as well as statements by a number of lawmakers about alleged close ties between Marsalek and Russia's special services," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We hope that Berlin is not planning to discover a Russian trail here as well. We are warning the German side against further politicization of this story," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Scandal Russia German Company Germany Berlin Belarus May June Media From Billion

Recent Stories

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

6 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

47 minutes ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

8 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

8 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.