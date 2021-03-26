Speculations that a former chief operating officer of German payment processor Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, had links to Russia's secret services are baffling, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday, cautioning Berlin against politicizing the issue

Wirecard was plunged into a scandal in late June and filed for insolvency after it was revealed that 1.9 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) in cash was missing from its balance sheets. Markus Braun resigned as chief executive of Wirecard and was arrested on charges of inflating the company's value through fake transactions.

Marsalek, another key figure in the scandal, is on the run. German media claim that Marsalek may be hiding in Belarus or Russia.

"We cannot fail to be baffled by speculations that continue to circulate in Germany's public sphere, as well as statements by a number of lawmakers about alleged close ties between Marsalek and Russia's special services," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We hope that Berlin is not planning to discover a Russian trail here as well. We are warning the German side against further politicization of this story," the spokesperson added.