Russian Foreign Ministry Calling for Preventing Terrorist Attacks With Use of AI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia believes that the international community should make joint efforts to prevent terrorists from staging attacks with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said.

According to the diplomat, terrorists and other criminals are increasingly using modern technologies to commit crimes.

"In this regard, the whole international community should act in advance, timely develop international rules to tackle such threats. Our common goal is not to let terrorists inflict big damage using the benefits of scientific and technological progress available to ordinary people," Syromolotov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

Russia has been calling on the international community to adopt legally-binding rules of behavior in cyberspace for many years.