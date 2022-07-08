Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Attack on Former Japanese Prime Minister 'Act of Terrorism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The recent attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is "act of terrorism," which cannot be justified, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We are convinced that those who have planned and committed this heinous crime will be punished with appropriate penalties for this act of terrorism, which has no and cannot have any justification," Zakharova said in a statement published on the official website of the Russian foreign ministry.

Zakharova added that Moscow was stunned by the tragedy and expressed hope that Japanese doctors would do everything possible to save Abe's life.

"We sincerely wish S. Abe a speedy stabilization of his condition and recovery, and to his wife Akie Abe, relatives and friends to maintain the strength of spirit and not lose hope," the statement read.