Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Drone Attack In Moscow 'Act Of International Terrorism'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Drone Attack in Moscow 'Act of International Terrorism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday called a recent drone attack on objects in Moscow an act of international terrorism.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that at about 4:00 a.m.

Moscow time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings had been recorded in the Russian capital, adding that there was no serious damage or casualties. The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that the attack had been thwarted, saying that two Ukrainian drones had been suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed.

"It is an act of international terrorism," Zakharova told the RTVI broadcaster, commenting on the attack.

