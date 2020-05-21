(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The EU's accusations against Russia of disinformation on the COVID-19 are cynical, it's an unscrupulous attempt to distract attention from its problems in the fight against the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag tabloid that, according to the EC, various "sources from Russia" allegedly contribute to the spread of conspiracy theories and misinformation about the novel coronavirus in the EU. He did not cite any examples. According to Stano, the purpose of such misinformation is to "call into question the credibility and ability of the EU and the member states of the union to overcome the crisis."

"We have repeatedly commented on such accusations by EU officials. We consider them not just baseless, but also unacceptable, see them as unscrupulous attempts to distract the attention of their people from the EU's internal difficulties in fighting the pandemic.

Such attacks against Russia look especially cynical in light of Russia's proven commitment to join forces in the fight against the pandemic with everyone who is interested in this, including individual EU member states," Zakharova said in a briefing.

She emphasized that this was not just determination and desire, but the specific practical experience that Russia already has.

Russia, like many other countries, faced with manifestations of the epidemic that has seized the media, including "biased publications, unverified information, obviously fake news that relate to the epidemiological situation in our country."

"We hope that sanity and a correct attitude will prevail and the EU will stop spreading unproven anti-Russian myths that complicate the already difficult state of our relations," Zakharova said.