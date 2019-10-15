Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Principled Assessment of Neo-Nazis' Actions in Ukraine

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on the United Nations , the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe and partners in the Normandy format to give a principled assessment of neo-Nazis' actions in Ukraine and encourage Kiev to counter such trends.

According to the ministry, the recent celebration of the anniversary of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, an extremist organization banned in Russia), which became infamous during World War II for killing civilians of different nationalities, including Jews, Russians, Ukrainians and Poles, became "another manifestation of neo-Nazism and xenophobia."

"We call on international organizations, including the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe, as well as our partners in the 'Normandy format' to give a principled assessment of such neo-Nazi actions and encourage Kiev to counter such trends, fulfill obligations for a peaceful settlement in the Donbas and respect fundamental rights and freedoms of all members of the multinational Ukrainian society," the ministry said in a statement.

During the celebrations, radical organizations staged marches with Nazi symbols accompanied by aggressive slogans and the glorification of Adolf Hitler's associates Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych.

"Unfortunately, such actions are becoming commonplace in modern Ukraine," the ministry added.

Ukraine's patrons in the West, including those involved in the peace process in the country's east, do not react to nationalistic sentiments in Ukraine, the ministry said.

"It is disappointing that such manifestations do not receive a proper assessment of either the Ukrainian leadership or the international community. Moreover, on the eve of the processions, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk made a welcoming speech at the odious concert of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi rock band," it said.

The ministry also recalled that neo-Nazis were demanding that the country's authorities not implement the Normandy format agreements on the separation of forces on the contact line in Donbas.