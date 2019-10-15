UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls For Principled Assessment Of Neo-Nazis' Actions In Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Principled Assessment of Neo-Nazis' Actions in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe and partners in the Normandy format to give a principled assessment of neo-Nazis' actions in Ukraine and encourage Kiev to counter such trends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe and partners in the Normandy format to give a principled assessment of neo-Nazis' actions in Ukraine and encourage Kiev to counter such trends.

According to the ministry, the recent celebration of the anniversary of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, an extremist organization banned in Russia), which became infamous during World War II for killing civilians of different nationalities, including Jews, Russians, Ukrainians and Poles, became "another manifestation of neo-Nazism and xenophobia."

"We call on international organizations, including the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe, as well as our partners in the 'Normandy format' to give a principled assessment of such neo-Nazi actions and encourage Kiev to counter such trends, fulfill obligations for a peaceful settlement in the Donbas and respect fundamental rights and freedoms of all members of the multinational Ukrainian society," the ministry said in a statement.

During the celebrations, radical organizations staged marches with Nazi symbols accompanied by aggressive slogans and the glorification of Adolf Hitler's associates Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych.

"Unfortunately, such actions are becoming commonplace in modern Ukraine," the ministry added.

Ukraine's patrons in the West, including those involved in the peace process in the country's east, do not react to nationalistic sentiments in Ukraine, the ministry said.

"It is disappointing that such manifestations do not receive a proper assessment of either the Ukrainian leadership or the international community. Moreover, on the eve of the processions, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk made a welcoming speech at the odious concert of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi rock band," it said.

The ministry also recalled that neo-Nazis were demanding that the country's authorities not implement the Normandy format agreements on the separation of forces on the contact line in Donbas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev Adolf Hitler World War Jew All

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Dubai World Congress fo ..

40 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee directs to slash TADA of ..

33 seconds ago

Saudi Aramco's Refinery Says 2 Contractors Died in ..

39 seconds ago

Govt priority for conducive environment for stren ..

43 seconds ago

Lahore High Court forms new bench for hearing NAB ..

47 seconds ago

Elements attempting to create unrest not sincere w ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.