Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Militants' Attack on Hospital in Syria 'War Crime'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Syrian militants' recent missile attack on a hospital in the northwest of Syria constituted a war crime and that the perpetrators should be held accountable.

On June 6, a hospital in Muhradah settlement, the Hama province, was severely damaged after militants launched missile attacks on the city, as well as the cities of Hayaleen and Karamta.

Following the attacks, Syrian forces launched an offensive against the militants.

"[Moscow] strongly condemns this war crime," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that the militants should face a "duly and just" punishment.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.