Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Moscow's Operation In Ukraine Attempt To Prevent Global War

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Moscow's Operation in Ukraine Attempt to Prevent Global War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the military operation in Ukraine is not a beginning of a war but rather an attempt to prevent a global war.

"First of all, it is not a beginning of a war. It is very important. Our desire is to prevent the developments that could escalate into a global war. Second of all, it is the end of a war," Zakharova told Russian broadcaster NTV.

The spokeswoman added that Western countries, in particular the United States and France, were to blame for failure of diplomatic efforts around Ukraine.

"After Geneva, the negotiations were to be further held with the next round taking place in Paris. However, Paris has refused to negotiate, and abandoned all of its mediation efforts which French President (Emmanuel Macron) so zealously insisted on in public. We do not have to be persuaded to negotiate since we always take the chance. Now it is clear that apparently they were not going to (negotiate). Therefore, those who will decide to talk about who failed in diplomatic and peace opportunities today, should know their heroes - those are Washington and, unfortunately, Paris," Zakharova said.

