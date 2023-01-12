Russian Foreign Ministry Calls on Afghanistan to Take Action to Eradicate Terrorist Threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday called on the Afghan authorities to take active steps to eradicate the terrorist threat in the country against the backdrop of a terrorist attack outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry building in Kabul.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when a blast went off on a road outside the ministry. Kabul Police Command chief Khalid Zadran said the explosion left five civilians killed, while a Sputnik source put the death toll at 21, with most victims being employees of the ministry. The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the deadly blast.

"We expect the Afghan government to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, identify and bring the perpetrators to justice. We call on the Afghan authorities to take active steps to eradicate the terrorist threat in the country. We note the importance of coordinating regional and international efforts to combat this evil," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to the Italian health charity Emergency, over 40 people were injured in the attack. The charity's country director in Afghanistan said that the death toll was still rising and that Emergency's surgical center was overwhelmed.