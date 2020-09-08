Russian Foreign Ministry Calls on Berlin to Share Alleged Evidence Regarding Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday that Moscow expects Berlin to share all the available information regarding Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and expressed the belief that Berlin was "foul-flushing."

Navalny, who fell ill during a domestic Russian flight last month, was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin after he was initially treated in Russia. Last week, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's system.

On Monday, the Charite hospital announced that the patient's condition had improved and he could be woken up from the medically induced coma.

"We expect Berlin to provide all the available data: both results of the Bundeswehr's laboratory tests and the 'evidence' that the German Foreign Ministry has ... I expect the German ambassador at Smolenka [street in Moscow where the Russian Foreign Ministry is located]. It is time to show the cards, since everyone understand that Berlin is foul-flushing, as it serves the interests of some dirty political bustle," Zakharova said.