Russian Foreign Ministry Calls on Germany to Provide Documented Information on Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Moscow on Wednesday called on Berlin to provide proper documents and information on the situation involving opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, Germany, where Navalny is undergoing treatment from an acute health condition, said his test results showed traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Leonid Rink, who was directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik that Navalny's symptoms were absolutely uncharacteristic for the use of this nerve agent.

"We need formulas, we need statements from medical institutions, we need documented materials that must be submitted upon the Russian side's official request.

Is there anything one could object to? Nothing. Put your data on paper, give it to Russia. Our embassy works around the clock and is very much looking forward to receiving these documents. Everything else is simply called an 'information campaign,'" Zakharova told Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster, addressing the German government.

According to the diplomat, such important information should be dealt with by professionals, including doctors who can competently and objectively evaluate the provided materials.

"It is strange to remind this to such professionals as our German partners. Give us proper information, give us reports, give us data that we can work with. Everything else is political statements," Zakharova noted.