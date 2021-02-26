UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls On Washington To Respect Syria's Sovereignty

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls on Washington to Respect Syria's Sovereignty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia condemns the recent US airstrike on Syria and calls on Washington to respect Syria's sovereignty, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We resolutely condemn such actions.

We are calling for unconditional respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We confirm our disregard to any attempt to turn the Syrian territory into an arena for settling geopolitical accounts," Zakharova said at a briefing.

