Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ongoing Events in Sri Lanka 'Internal Issue'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Saturday the ongoing events in Sri Lanka an "internal issue," and wished the country a speedy restoration of order as dictated by the constitution.

"It's an internal issue. We wish for the speedy restoration of order within the framework of the constitutional process," the ministry told Sputnik.