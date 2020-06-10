Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Outrageous US Attempts to Interpret Iran Deal in Its Favor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov blasted attempts by the United States to selectively interpret the contents of the nuclear deal on Iran in its favor, saying they could lead to serious consequences.

Ryabkov said that he considered "outrageous" US attempts to selectively interpret in its favor certain provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including on the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran.

"These actions are out of line with Resolution 2231. And if these actions are continued, it will inevitably lead to a serious crisis of the UN Security Council and undermine its authority," Ryabkov said during an online discussion on Russian-US relations organized by the Council on Foreign Relations.