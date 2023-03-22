UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Provocation UK's Plans To Give Kiev Depleted Uranium Shells

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Provocation UK's Plans to Give Kiev Depleted Uranium Shells

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The UK government's plan to give Ukraine depleted uranium weapons is another provocation by London, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Annabel MacNicoll Goldie, a member of the UK's House of Lords, confirmed on Monday that London would send armor-piercing rounds to Ukraine which contain depleted uranium. She said the shells were effective in fighting tanks and would be part of an arms batch that includes Challenger 2 main battle tanks.

"This is another British provocation, which is aimed at bringing the situation around Ukraine to a new round of aggression, conflict and confrontation," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

The statements of Washington and London about their desire for peace in Ukraine and the well-being of the Ukrainian people are lies, the diplomat said, noting that their true goal is the destruction of Ukraine.

"All conversations that they see the well-being of Ukraine in the future after the statements about the intention to supply shells with depleted uranium are ending," Zakharova said, adding that the use of depleted uranium projectiles is, in fact, a manifestation of genocide against the population against which such weapons are used.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington London United Kingdom All Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

10 hours ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

11 hours ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.