MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The UK government's plan to give Ukraine depleted uranium weapons is another provocation by London, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Annabel MacNicoll Goldie, a member of the UK's House of Lords, confirmed on Monday that London would send armor-piercing rounds to Ukraine which contain depleted uranium. She said the shells were effective in fighting tanks and would be part of an arms batch that includes Challenger 2 main battle tanks.

"This is another British provocation, which is aimed at bringing the situation around Ukraine to a new round of aggression, conflict and confrontation," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

The statements of Washington and London about their desire for peace in Ukraine and the well-being of the Ukrainian people are lies, the diplomat said, noting that their true goal is the destruction of Ukraine.

"All conversations that they see the well-being of Ukraine in the future after the statements about the intention to supply shells with depleted uranium are ending," Zakharova said, adding that the use of depleted uranium projectiles is, in fact, a manifestation of genocide against the population against which such weapons are used.