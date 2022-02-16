UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Relocation of US Embassy From Kiev to Lviv 'Circus'

Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova called the relocation of the US Embassy from the Ukrainian capital to Lviv a "circus."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova called the relocation of the US Embassy from the Ukrainian capital to Lviv a "circus."

"I wonder how much it cost the US budget. By the way, the circus with this transfer of this embassy, with the alleged destruction of equipment. Surely new equipment needs to be purchased.

Maybe this is the whole reason for the active work of the US State Department? Maybe everything is so simple?" Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US was temporarily moving the embassy in Ukraine from Kiev to Lviv. Washington also did not rule out the departure of some of its diplomats from Ukraine and called on US citizens to leave the country.

