Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Situation In Washington US Domestic Affair

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday stated the recent civil unrest in Washington is an internal matter of the United States.

"This is a domestic issue of the United States," Zakharova told reporters.

"That said, we once again note that the US electoral system is archaic, inconsistent with modern democratic standards [due to] being prone to violations, while the US media have become an instrument of political struggle," Zakharova added.

"We wish for the friendly people of the US to overcome this dramatic moment of their history with dignity," the spokeswoman concluded.

