UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Spain's Threat To Expel Ambassador Attempt To Put Pressure

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Spain's Threat to Expel Ambassador Attempt to Put Pressure

Russia considers Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares's statements about expulsion of the Russian ambassador from Madrid an attempt to put pressure on the diplomat, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia considers Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares's statements about expulsion of the Russian ambassador from Madrid an attempt to put pressure on the diplomat, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We regard such statements by the head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry as an unethical attempt to put pressure on the head of the Russian diplomatic mission," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia Madrid From

Recent Stories

Van der Poel wins Giro opener as Ewan falls short

Van der Poel wins Giro opener as Ewan falls short

19 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Invites Germany's Scholz to Visit Kiev o ..

Zelenskyy Invites Germany's Scholz to Visit Kiev on May 9 Amid Diplomatic Scanda ..

23 seconds ago
 Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Au ..

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Authorities

3 minutes ago
 Biden to Sign $100Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine ..

Biden to Sign $100Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine in Coming Days - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Transnistria Neutral When it Comes to Ukraine Conf ..

Transnistria Neutral When it Comes to Ukraine Conflict - President

3 minutes ago
 20 criminals held, contraband seized

20 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.