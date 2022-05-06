- Home
- Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Spain's Threat to Expel Ambassador Attempt to Put Pressure
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 10:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia considers Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares's statements about expulsion of the Russian ambassador from Madrid an attempt to put pressure on the diplomat, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We regard such statements by the head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry as an unethical attempt to put pressure on the head of the Russian diplomatic mission," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.