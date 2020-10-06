Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Sudan Peace Agreement 'Important Step' for Reconciliation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday called the recent signing of a peace deal between the Sudanese government and several rebel groups an "important step" toward national reconciliation in the African country.

"We welcome the signing of the peace agreement, which is an important step towards achieving national reconciliation in Sudan," the ministry wrote in a statement.

Moscow also notes the role played by the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in facilitating the peace talks that took place in Juba, the ministry said.

The deal was signed on Saturday by the Sudanese government and rebel groups affiliated with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF). The SRF was established in 2011 to mount opposition to former President Omar al-Bashir, who was eventually overthrown in April 2019.

The comprehensive agreement, the framework of which was concluded back in August, covers issues ranging from military affairs and a ceasefire to the return of refugees.