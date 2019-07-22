Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Election "Vote Of Hope"

The result of the elections to the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, shows that the Ukrainians are tired of the policy of intimidation and terror carried out by the previous Kiev authorities, Moscow will assess the new Ukrainian authorities by their practical steps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The result of the elections to the Ukrainian parliament , the Verkhovna Rada, shows that the Ukrainians are tired of the policy of intimidation and terror carried out by the previous Kiev authorities, Moscow will assess the new Ukrainian authorities by their practical steps.

"It is important to note that the nationalist forces did not receive broad support from the Ukrainian population. The European Solidarity led by [former president] Petro Poroshenko demonstrated quite modest results. The group of extremists from the Svoboda and other radical organizations is not going to parliament at all," the ministry said in a commentary to the preliminary outcome of the Sunday snap general election in Ukraine.

"All this indicates that the Ukrainians are tired of the policy of intimidation and terror carried out by previous authorities. We can, apparently, call the past vote 'a vote of hope'," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Moscow would continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine after the Verkhovna Rada election, and "would assess the new Ukrainian authorities by their practical actions."